Alfold residents invited to tell housebuilder their infrastructure needs

Residents of Alfold and the surrounding area have been invited by housebuilder, Thakeham, to have their say on the infrastructure they would like to see delivered as part of future proposals for new homes in the village.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Feedback received by Thakeham, a leading Sussex-based housebuilder and community creator, during a public consultation in the summer of 2022 showed residents felt the level of housebuilding in the village was not being supported by the necessary infrastructure. .

Thakeham subsequently paused its application and has now invited residents to attend roundtable sessions to discuss how a cohesive plan for the site, which would deliver net zero carbon homes and genuine infrastructure-led benefits for existing and future residents of Alfold, could be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tristan Robinson, Director of External Affairs and Social Value, said: “We want to bring forward a scheme that really benefits the community, and it became clear during previous public consultations that, when it comes to new homes in Alfold, the approach needed to change. We welcome the input of the local community and are committed to working with them to support the delivery of new infrastructure and the community benefits they want and need.”

Primary school delivered by Thakeham at its Woodgate at Pease Pottage development. Picture: Thakeham

To discuss in-person what infrastructure is needed in the village and how this could be delivered on the site, residents are asked to sign up in advance to one of the various time slots available across 9th, 11th and 13th December. The sessions on 9th and 11th will take place at Alfold Crossways Village Hall, Dunsfold Road, Alfold Crossways GU6 8JB, and the sessions on 13th will be online.