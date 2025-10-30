Attractive West Sussex property in leafy spot ... 'ready to enjoy from day one'

The end of terrace home in Station Road, Loxwood, is on sale via agents Yopa with a guide price of £480,000.

The beautifully presented property offers stylish living across three floors. It features a spacious living room, superb open-plan kitchen and dining area with direct access to the south-facing garden.

The principal suite is on the top floor and has its own dressing room and ensuite. There is also a garage and driveway parking.

Yopa says: “Whether you're a growing family or looking for a move to a welcoming village community, this is a home that’s ready to enjoy from day one.”

1 . Village property There is a stylish open-plan kitchen Photo: Contributed

2 . Village property The dining areahas direct access to the south-facing garden Photo: Contributed

3 . Village property There is a spacious living room Photo: Contributed