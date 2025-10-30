This stylish three-bedroom property in a quiet village spot is on sale with a guide price of £480,000placeholder image
This stylish three-bedroom property in a quiet village spot is on sale with a guide price of £480,000

Attractive West Sussex property in leafy spot ... 'ready to enjoy from day one'

By Sarah Page
Published 30th Oct 2025, 13:11 GMT
An attractive three bedroom property in a West Sussex leafy spot is on the market – and ‘ready to enjoy from day one.’

The end of terrace home in Station Road, Loxwood, is on sale via agents Yopa with a guide price of £480,000.

The beautifully presented property offers stylish living across three floors. It features a spacious living room, superb open-plan kitchen and dining area with direct access to the south-facing garden.

The principal suite is on the top floor and has its own dressing room and ensuite. There is also a garage and driveway parking.

Yopa says: “Whether you're a growing family or looking for a move to a welcoming village community, this is a home that’s ready to enjoy from day one.”

There is a stylish open-plan kitchen

1. Village property

There is a stylish open-plan kitchen Photo: Contributed

The dining areahas direct access to the south-facing garden

2. Village property

The dining areahas direct access to the south-facing garden Photo: Contributed

There is a spacious living room

3. Village property

There is a spacious living room Photo: Contributed

The cosy living room

4. Village property

The cosy living room Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LoxwoodStation Road
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice