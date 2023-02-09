Auction bidding war erupts over Eastbourne house

A bidding war erupted over a detached house and large garden with development potential in Eastbourne at auction this week.

AUCTION SALE: 273 Kings Drive, Eastbourne, went under the gavel at £522,000 after sustained bidding

Offered under instructions from Eastbourne Borough Council, 273 Kings Drive went under the gavel at £522,000 after sustained bidding.

It was among 142 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ended on Wednesday 8 February.

The substantial Edwardian house sits on a plot extending to 0.13 hectares (0.33 acres) within an established residential location on the corner of Park Lane and Kings Drive.

Senior Auction Appraiser & Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This one really took off and sustained bidding led to an good result for both vendor and purchaser.

“Although in need of updating throughout, the house is surrounded by good size gardens, extending to just over a third of an acre, with potential for residential development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

 Needing updating, two-bedroom Flat 2 at 20 Bourne Street in Eastbourne, was sold for £133,100 after also being offered under instructions from Eastbourne Borough Council.

Richard added: “Although needing work throughout, this flat would provide an ideal opportunity for an owner-occupier or investor, once works are complete.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the second of eight this year, ends on Wednesday March 22. Entries close on 27th February