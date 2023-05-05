Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Auction bidding war over Bexhill land

An auction bidding war broke out over a parcel of land with potential in a popular area of Bexhill before it was sold at auction this week.

By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:39 BST
Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent, BexhillLand Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent, Bexhill
Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent, Bexhill

Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent was among 131 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It eventually went under the gavel at £80,000 – more than three times the freehold guide – at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 4 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director and Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “This one really took off – it is yet another demonstration of how land sales do exceptionally well at Clive Emson auctions.

Most Popular

“Situated within a popular residential area of Bexhill-on-Sea, this level area of land is located between two detached dwellings and has been the subject of previous planning applications dismissed on appeal.

“Located less than two miles from Bexhill town centre and mainline railways station, the site was recently refused planning permission on appeal for the construction of three detached dwellings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Offered freehold, the land may hold future potential for alternative uses subject to all necessary consents being obtainable. It will be interesting to see what develops here.”

 A long, thin parcel of land near Battle was sold for £4,000. The land at Hoads Farm, just off Moat Lane in Sedlescombe, extends to approximately 0.24 hectares (0.6 acres).

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on Thursday 15 June. Closing date for entries is 22 May with the catalogue available from 26 May.

See cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

Related topics:Bexhill-on-SeaEssex