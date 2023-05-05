Auction bidding war over Bexhill land

An auction bidding war broke out over a parcel of land with potential in a popular area of Bexhill before it was sold at auction this week.

Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent, Bexhill

Land Between 18-20 Collington Park Crescent was among 131 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It eventually went under the gavel at £80,000 – more than three times the freehold guide – at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 4 May.

Director and Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “This one really took off – it is yet another demonstration of how land sales do exceptionally well at Clive Emson auctions.

“Situated within a popular residential area of Bexhill-on-Sea, this level area of land is located between two detached dwellings and has been the subject of previous planning applications dismissed on appeal.

“Located less than two miles from Bexhill town centre and mainline railways station, the site was recently refused planning permission on appeal for the construction of three detached dwellings.

“Offered freehold, the land may hold future potential for alternative uses subject to all necessary consents being obtainable. It will be interesting to see what develops here.”

 A long, thin parcel of land near Battle was sold for £4,000. The land at Hoads Farm, just off Moat Lane in Sedlescombe, extends to approximately 0.24 hectares (0.6 acres).

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on Thursday 15 June. Closing date for entries is 22 May with the catalogue available from 26 May.