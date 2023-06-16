Auction bidding war over Storrington do-er upper bungalow

A bungalow needing redevelopment in Storrington near Pulborough was sold after a bidding war this week.

SOLD: Thornside, in Amberley Road, Storrington

Thornside, in Amberley Road, went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £201,000, well above the freehold guide price.

It was among 140 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ended on Thursday 15 June.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This was an excellent auction with competitive bidding by parties very keen to secure a purchase.

“Although the three bedroom semi-detached bungalow, unoccupied for a number of years, is now in need of complete renovation, our bidders could sense the potential.

“Although we are not aware of the buyer’s intentions, we did anticipate interest from builders and developers seeking a one-off project, or even handy potential owner-occupiers.”

The bungalow is situated on the south side of Amberley Road (B2139) between Fern Road and Kithurst Park.

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, 26 July. Entries close on 3 July and the catalogue is available online from 7 July.