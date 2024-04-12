Auction stations across Bexhill as shops, flats, houses and maisonettes to go under gavel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Listed as one lot, 14, 16 & 18 Cooden Sea Road is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis, the mixed-use property has a freehold guide price of £270,000 to £280,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The property is arranged as two ground floor commercial units and a well-presented flat on the first floor, all of which are currently let.

“It currently generates £23,400 per annum for the freeholder and we consider the property ideal for continued investment.”

Located in a busy thoroughfare in Little Common, on the outskirts of Bexhill just off the A259, it is within easy reach of various local and national retailers, schools, supermarkets, Collington railway station and the seafront.

Also in Bexhill-on-Sea, a mixed commercial and residential property at 43 Western Road is being offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis as an investment.

The mid-terrace property arranged as a ground floor shop and a four-bedroom maisonette in the upper parts, is freehold guided £240,000 to £250,000.

Located in the heart of Bexhill town centre, it is neighbouring other national and independent retailers, and a short distance from the railway station, seafront and the De La Warr pavilion.

Chris added: “Currently let at £22,800 per annum, the property is certainly suitable for ongoing investment and we are anticipating strong interest.”

A four-bedroom maisonette with sea views at 51A Sea Road, Bexhill-on-Sea is offered with a freehold guide price of £175,000 to £180,000 and vacant possession.

The substantial property with sea views from the first floor bay windows, is situated in the town centre, a short distance from the seafront, mainline railway station and De La Warr Pavilion.

Chris said: “It is in need of some improvement and, once enhanced, would be ideal for owner occupation, investment or alternative configurations, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/42/

End-terrace 104 London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea is a house needing refurbishment and is offered with a freehold guide price of £170,000-plus with vacant possession.

It is located in an established residential area a short distance from Bexhill town centre with its various local and national retailers, supermarkets, schools, railway station, the seafront and the De La Warr Pavilion.

The property is arranged over two floors, has double glazed windows throughout and a gas heating system via radiators.

Chris added: “It is in need of some refurbishment and, once enhanced, will be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/36/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May.