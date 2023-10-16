Auction stations across Sussex in November

Property and land across Sussex, ranging from a substantial former hotel to a holiday camp chalet, are coming up for auction at the beginning of next month.

They among 135 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

A characterful former hotel with potential near Polegate - Crossways Hotel in Wilmington - is listed with a freehold guide price of £860,000-plus with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 November.

Crossways Hotel, set in the heart of the glorious Cuckmere Valley, is situated on a plot of approximately 0.57 hectares (1.4 acres).

UP FOR AUCTION: Former Crossways Hotel in Wilmington, near Polegate

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This refined Georgian house has potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, reception room, three store rooms, three further reception rooms, kitchen and an office.

At first floor level are seven bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom and an attic room and store.

There are grounds measuring approximately 1.46 acres, mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and parking.

SEASIDE HOME: Chalet K240 at Camber Sands

The property offers easy access into Wilmington village, the A27 leading on to Polegate and Eastbourne along with Lewes and Brighton to the west.

The nearest mainline railway station is in Polegate which is just more than two miles from the property (Brighton 38 mins, London Victoria 91 mins).

Planning Permission was granted by Wealden District Council (now lapsed) under ref: WD/2002/0445/F for extensions to the existing hotel, subject to conditions.

l A dilapidated building with redevelopment consent already in place in Chichester is also listed at the auction.

Detached 1A Adelaide Road is offered with a freehold guide price of £330,000 to £350,000 and vacant possession.

The building is situated a short distance from the city centre and was previously in use as takeaway restaurant with a residential flat over.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Although in a poor state of repair at present, the building is sold with the benefit of planning consent for a part conversion/part new build project.

“This will see the retention of the ground floor commercial space and three one-bedroom residential apartments which are considered an ideal addition to an income-producing letting portfolio.”

Planning permission was granted this year for a commercial premises and garden flat at ground floor level, with two flats above.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/245/58/

l Six acres of equestrian land with stables, a sand school and barns near Robertsbridge off Beacon Lane in Staplecross is listed.

Offered jointly with Strutt & Parker, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus and vacant possession.

Chris said: “This is a lovely piece of land comprising around six acres with barns, stables and a sand school.

“The site is located in a highly desirable area, a short distance from Cripps Corner, offering access to the A21 via the B2165 and B2089.

“We are anticipating strong interest from both the equestrian community and anyone else who can see the potential in this lot.”

The site extends to 2.40 hectares (5.92 acres) and can be located using the What3Words app under ref: ///searching.lateral.diaries

l A substantial maisonette in need of some improvement, but with sea views in Bexhill, two-storey 51A Sea Road, is listed a freehold guide price of £225,000 to £230,000 and vacant possession.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/245/34/

l Also in Bexhill, centrally located two-bedroom Flat 7, The Landmark at 70 Sackville Road is being offered jointly with Oakfield at a leasehold guide of £145,000 to £150,000 and vacant possession.

l Mixed use commercial and residential premises, 23 Priory Street & 24 Cornwallis Terrace in central Hastings is listed with a freehold guide price of £400,000 to £425,000 as an investment. A commercial premises and three flats, it is currently let at £41,090 per annum.

l End-terrace cottage 449 Old London Road, Ore, Hastings is offered jointly with Abbott and Abbott on a freehold guide price of £145,000 to £155,000 with vacant possession.

l A shop at 24-25 Grand Parade, St. Leonards-on-Sea is listed with a leasehold guide price of £100,000 to £110,000 as an investment.

l Flat 7 at 4 Terrace Road St Leonards is offered jointly with Burgess & Co with a leasehold guide price of £50,000 to £60,000 as an investment.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/245/15/

l Secluded land with potential on the north side of Pulborough Road in Cootham is offered with a freehold guide price of £35,000 to £38,000.

l Woodland off Kilndown Road, Flimwell is listed with a freehold guide price of £40,000 to £45,000.

l Three-bedroom Chalet K240 at the iconic Camber Sands Holiday Village is listed with a leasehold guide price of £15,000-plus.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday 1 November.