Award-winning Arundel B&B Arden House on the market at a guide price of £750,000
Located in Queens Lane, Arundel, the property has potential for conversion, having lapsed planning for four apartments. The current owners have been there for more than eight years and currently advertise seven of the nine bedrooms, ranging in size from singles to king and with en-suites to most of the rooms.
This charming property is set in the heart of the historic market town and features off-road parking for four vehicles plus a garage. It is offered for sale freehold and chain free.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.