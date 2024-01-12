Beautiful detached house dating back to 1700s comes on the market in Littlehampton at £525,000
A beautiful detached house dating back to the 1700s has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £525,000.
The four-bedroom property, in Arundel Road, offers spacious accommodation, including a useful cellar space. Estate agent Cubitt & West says it is a fantastic location.
Accommodation is versatile, with sun rooms on both the ground and first floors. The attractive gardens are well maintained and cared for, and there is the benefit of no ongoing chain.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
