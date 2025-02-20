Beautiful seven-bedroom West Sussex home with walled gardens and stunning views: See inside

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST
A beautiful seven-bedroom home with private walled gardens and stunning views has gone on the market.

Sun House in Maltravers Street in Arundel dates back to the 18th century and is steeped in history, once welcoming famed artist John Constable who painted local scenes such as Arundel Castle and the Mill Stream during his stay.

The Grade II listed Georgian property is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,250,000.

Nestled in an elevated position on Arundel's most sought-after street, Sun House is a distinguished townhouse dating back to around 1780.

1. Sun House

The entrance hall leads to accommodation over four floors.

2. Sun House

The spacious kitchen combines historical elegance with modern luxury, including a state-of-the-art German kitchen featuring a Lancanche Range.

3. Sun House

The dining/family room.

4. Sun House

