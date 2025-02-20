Beautiful seven-bedroom West Sussex home with walled gardens and stunning views: See inside

Sun House in Maltravers Street in Arundel dates back to the 18th century and is steeped in history, once welcoming famed artist John Constable who painted local scenes such as Arundel Castle and the Mill Stream during his stay.
Nestled in an elevated position on Arundel's most sought-after street, Sun House is a distinguished townhouse dating back to around 1780. Photo: Contributed
The entrance hall leads to accommodation over four floors. Photo: Contributed
The spacious kitchen combines historical elegance with modern luxury, including a state-of-the-art German kitchen featuring a Lancanche Range. Photo: Contributed
The dining/family room. Photo: Contributed
