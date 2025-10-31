Hollybank is an award-winning Arts & Crafts style residence in Links Road, Worthing, being offered for sale for the first time with an asking price of £2,750,000.

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says it is one of Worthing’s most exclusive listings, part of the Robert Luff & Co Sussex Dream Homes Collection. Viewings are by private appointment only.

Built in 2007, Hollybank immediately caught the attention of architectural judges, earning a Distinction Award for Design & Build. Today, 18 years on, the interiors retain the attention to detail and the sense of craftsmanship is undeniable.

A 28ft reception hall with vaulted ceiling sets the tone for this grand, elegant home. The property spans three floors, offering both expansive entertaining spaces and intimate family living.

Among its many standout features are a 40ft drawing room opening into a bespoke Orangery with log-burning fireplace, a 27ft hand-built kitchen and dining area, seamlessly connecting to a family room, and a private retreat for entertaining and relaxation.

There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a 22ft principal suite with dressing room, living area and luxury en-suite. The dedicated wellness floor features a steam room, spa bath and master suite, plus there are two cinema rooms.

Every corner has been designed for comfort and control, featuring underfloor heating throughout, Cat 5 data cabling, CCTV and automated gates.

The beautifully landscaped gardens are a haven for entertaining, complete with covered pavilion, log burner, outdoor kitchen and ambient garden lighting that brings the space to life after dark.

A heated swimming pool, double garage, and stone and granite driveway with space for up to ten cars complete the picture, making Hollybank a self-contained sanctuary on the Sussex coast.

Robert Luff says in a world of mass market listings, Hollybank stands apart, a home that has never before been offered for sale and available only as part of the Robert Luff & Co Sussex Dream Homes Collection.

1 . Links Road, Worthing Tucked away on a secluded plot in a desirable private estate, one of Worthing’s most expensive listings has just come to market Photo: Robert Luff & Co

2 . Links Road, Worthing There is a 27ft hand-built kitchen and dining area Photo: Robert Luff & Co

3 . Links Road, Worthing The kitchen and dining area seamlessly connects to a family room Photo: Robert Luff & Co

4 . Links Road, Worthing The 40ft drawing room opens into a bespoke Orangery with log-burning fireplace Photo: Robert Luff & Co