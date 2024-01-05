Bespoke Littlehampton property resembles opulent French chalet with turret

A bespoke property, designed in the style of an opulent French chalet and set on an impressive plot, has come on the market in Littlehampton with Aspire Residential Estate & Letting Agents priced at £895,000.

The four-bedroom detached house with an unrivalled attention to detail sits in an area of approximately 0.42 of an acre in Toddington Lane, Wick. There are stunning mature gardens that have been impressively landscaped and multiple outbuildings.

The agents say this is a wonderful home, created by the current owner, with a wealth of charming characterful features, including a turret with custom spiral staircase. There is a lounge, dining room, L-shaped kitchen / breakfast room and master bedroom with en-suite.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Toddington Lane, Wick This bespoke build with an unrivalled attention to detail has come on the market in Littlehampton with Aspire Residential Estate & Letting Agents priced at £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Toddington Lane, Wick This bespoke build with an unrivalled attention to detail has come on the market in Littlehampton with Aspire Residential Estate & Letting Agents priced at £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Toddington Lane, Wick This bespoke build with an unrivalled attention to detail has come on the market in Littlehampton with Aspire Residential Estate & Letting Agents priced at £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Toddington Lane, Wick This bespoke build with an unrivalled attention to detail has come on the market in Littlehampton with Aspire Residential Estate & Letting Agents priced at £895,000. Photo: Zoopla