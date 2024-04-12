Billingshurst do-er upper house set for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three-bedroom 12 Saville Gardens is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £150,000 to £160,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

The property is situated within easy reach of the centre of Billingshurst with its comprehensive local shopping facilities, schools and amenities with excellent road links to Brighton, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A272 and A23.

The property is situated within easy reach of the centre of Billingshurst with its comprehensive local shopping facilities, schools and amenities with excellent road links to Brighton, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A272 and A23.

AUCTION: Three-bedroom 12 Saville Gardens, Billingshurst

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This three-bedroom end-terrace house is arranged over two floors and has part-tile, hung/brick elevations beneath a tiled roof.

“It has a gas heating system via radiators and is fully double glazed. It is of modern design with gardens to the front and rear with a separate garage in a compound

“The house is now in need of refurbishment throughout and provides an ideal opportunity for modernisation, then investment or owner occupation.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/27/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May.