Brand new Worthing town centre apartments on the market include three-bedroom penthouse

Ordinges Place, in Richmond Road, honours the original 1086 name for the town. There are eight bespoke apartments in total and the agents say each has been finished to an exacting standard throughout, with features including fully-integrated kitchens, stylish bathrooms and high-end finishes.

Built on the site of The Wheatsheaf pub, next to Worthing Library, the apartments all benefit from private outside space, by way of a garden or balcony.

The penthouse, on the third floor, has three double bedrooms, a modern kitchen and bathroom, and south-facing terrace with views of the town and beyond.

One two-bedroom apartment with balcony on the second floor is priced at £295,000. It has a light and spacious hallway and open-plan living / dining / kitchen area.

Another apartment with balcony on the second floor is priced at £275,000. The master bedroom is a double and there is a kitchen / dining room with double doors to the living room, which could potentially be used as a second bedroom.

A similar apartment on the first floor is priced at £265,000. The open-plan layout effortlessly connects the dining area and kitchen, the bathroom has a bath and overhead shower, and there is a separate utility room.

On the ground floor is a one-bedroom apartment with south-facing patio priced at £225,000. The agents say the fluid atmosphere is perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing after a long day.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

