Brighton city centre ‘do-er upper’ sells for £444,000

A mixed-use property needing complete refurbishment near Brighton seafront was sold after a bidding war this week.

SOLD: 8-9 Kings Road, Brighton

Currently vacant, 8-9 Kings Road went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week at £444,000 after being offered under instructions from Brighton City Council.

It was among 140 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers which ended on Thursday 15 June.

The property, close the city's famous Lanes, is a bay-fronted period building arranged over three floors – a former restaurant premises with self-contained upper parts.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a well-known building and it will be particularly interesting to see what the new owner’s intentions are. Although offering spacious accommodation, the property needs complete refurbishment.

“There is potential for residential conversion of the upper parts and a restaurant/A3 premises or retail unit on the ground floor, subject to obtaining all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Planning permission was previously granted by Brighton and Hove City Council for change of use from restaurant at ground floor and HMO on first and second floors to an assessment hub for homeless people at ground floor and associated sleeping accommodation at first and second floors (sui generis), subject to conditions.

 A Peacehaven bungalow, offered as an investment opportunity, went under the gavel at £178,000 after strong interest.One-bedroom 196A South Coast Road is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement at £9,600 per annum.

Richard said: “We considered that this property would make an excellent addition to any residential investment portfolio, and our purchaser agreed.”

