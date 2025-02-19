Brighton crowned the UK’s most energy-efficient city, new survey finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from online electricals retailer AO has revealed that Brighton are officially the UK’s most energy-savvy city, with residents adopting more eco-friendly habits than anywhere else in the country.

The research, conducted among 2,000 Brits, found that nearly 94% of Brightonians consider energy ratings a top priority when purchasing new electrical appliances—far higher than the national average of 63%. As the cost of living continues to bite, three-quarters (75%) of locals have already made lifestyle changes to cut down on their energy bills.

This comes as over 40% of households are spending up to £2,388 a year on their energy bills. However, for some, the costs are even higher, with 5% shelling out just under £5,000 a year on energy alone.

With no signs of price rises slowing down, more Brits are making informed choices about how to reduce their energy consumption. Nearly half (48%) now know how to use their appliances more efficiently, and 69% are actively looking for ways to lower their energy consumption.

Gwil Snook, appliance expert at AO, commented:

“It’s no surprise that many Brits are setting energy-saving goals for the year ahead, with almost half prioritizing keeping their energy bills in check during the winter months.

“With average household spending over £2,000 a year on energy it’s always worth knowing quick and easy ways to save around the home. That’s why if you’re looking to upgrade or switch out your appliances, it’s worthwhile paying attention to the energy rating to save money in the long run.

“Among the most energy-efficient appliances, air fryers led the pack, showing no signs of slowing down with over a third of people recognising them as the most efficient option when it came to cooking.”

The survey also uncovered widespread misconceptions about energy use—but Brighton residents proved themselves more knowledgeable than most:

70% of Brightonians know that washing clothes at 30°C is just as effective, compared to just 28% of Brits overall

56% of Brighton locals are aware that microwaves are more energy-efficient than ovens

52% understand that running a dishwasher half-full does not save water

With Brighton leading the way in energy-conscious living, could other UK cities take a leaf out of its book?

For more energy-saving tips and information, visit AO.com.