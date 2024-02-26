Brighton dream home ownership for single buyer at Bluebell Heights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ester, an executive assistant originally from Leiden in the Netherlands, moved from her shared rented house in Brighton to a brand-new, one-bedroom home at the end of 2023.

Ester is delighted with the sense of freedom and space. She said: “I’ve been living with flatmates and other people since I came to the UK. This is the first time I’ve lived alone in this country. It is very freeing. I can put my things where I like, and the apartment is this beautiful blank canvas, just ready for me to put my mark on it.”

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

With each new home, purchasers can enjoy the comfort and convenience of a selected choice of contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances and quality flooring as standard. On selected homes, there are even high-quality ensuites available, adding that extra sense of luxury. As well as much sought after parking spaces allocated to each home.

Ester enjoying her new home.

It's the outside area that Ester really loves. She said: “My balcony is also incredibly generous in size; it really adds to the feeling of space, and it’s also so quiet and peaceful.”

For Ester, the appeal of home ownership was also about financial independence and security, but it was the deposit that seemed daunting.

“The idea of buying my own property has been hanging over me for a long time. But buying outright and having to save up for a deposit on a traditional mortgage would have taken years and years, especially as I wanted to buy on my own. The prices in the Brighton/Hove area are also sky high.”

Ester began to research other alternatives, and it was through an acquaintance that she found out about shared ownership - it quickly became clear that this was the answer. The low-deposit required meant that she could afford the dream apartment she so desperately wanted.

Ester said: “I saved £8,250 for the deposit, for 30% equity in my home, which cost £275,000. All of a sudden, having to save for years on end turned into something much more achievable.”

With shared ownership there is also the option to purchase further shares in the future through a process known as staircasing, which allows homeowners to own all of their home at any time they wish.

Ester said: “Buying through shared ownership has made home ownership more affordable. If I’d bought outright I’d have had to save for a much larger deposit, meaning I’d have been really stretched financially in other areas, I wouldn’t have been able to afford a holiday or go out so much with friends.”

“I can now concentrate on the joys that come with moving, like decorating to my own tastes, and I’m even thinking about getting a pet.”

Bluebell Heights has been thoughtfully designed with ample communal gardens as well as direct access to Stanmer Park, located just behind the development. Perfect for nature lovers.

Homes at Bluebell Heights start from:

· 1 bedroom apartments from £80,250 (based on a 30% share and full market value of £267,500)

· 2 bedroom apartments from £108,000 (based on a 30% share and full market value of £360,000)

· 3 bedroom apartments from £103,125 (based on a 25% share and full market value of £412,500)

Location was key for Ester. She said: “I did have a long list of requirements; I wanted to feel close to nature, and I love being near the sea, but I also needed to be able to get into the centre of Brighton easily so I could still go and have dinner at the latest restaurant chosen by my foodie friends. Bluebell Heights is perfect, as I’m in the centre of Brighton in under twenty minutes.”

The stylish homes at Bluebell Heights have been built to be both energy and cost-efficient, with superior insulation, double-glazed windows, and solar panels on the roofs.

Having her own parking space has also proved invaluable to Ester. She said: “I’ve also just bought my own car; I have my own parking space here, which is a true luxury. Everyone knows that parking in Brighton can be tricky. And now, I have a guaranteed spot, no permits, and no worries that after a long day at work I wouldn’t be able to find anywhere to park.”

