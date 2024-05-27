Brighton property to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mixed-use property in established residential area of Brighton is coming up for auction in June.

Mid-terrace 19 Upper Hamilton Road in Brighton, comprising a shop and flat, is among 174 lots listed across southern England in the 250th auction being held by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £270,000 to £280,000 and part vacant possession.

The shop is currently let at £8,000 per annum with the flat vacant, with an estimated rental value of £23,000 per annum.

Lot 23 - 19 Upper Hamilton Road, Brighton, BN1 5DF.

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a bay-fronted period property arranged as a ground floor shop and a self-contained one-bedroom flat above.

“The shop is trading as Port Hall Stores and is let on a 10-year lease from 2022. The one-bedroom flat occupies the whole of the first floor and is in need of some repair but is offered with contemporary fixtures and fittings and is vacant.”

The property is situated in the established residential Port Hall area of Brighton, between Dyke Road and Stanford Road and is a popular commercial thoroughfare with pubs, cafes and schools in the immediate vicinity.

Brighton city centre is easily accessible with excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A23.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers, was founded in 1989 by Clive Emson MBE and holds eight auctions annually, with offices in Sussex, Kent, Essex, Hampshire and the West Country.

Bidding for the current auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, June 10 and ends on Wednesday, June 12.