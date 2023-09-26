BREAKING
Buyers of final two homes at Burgess Hill development can get £50,000 incentive

The buyers of the last two homes for sale at a development in Burgess Hill can get a £50,000 incentive.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Jones Homes said it has built 73 homes at the Folders Grove site off Folders Lane, and said they are all sold apart from plots 52 and 53, which are both four-bedroom detached houses.

Jones Homes said the incentive is flexible and can be used to help with monthly mortgage payments, stamp duty or furnishings. Visit jones-homes.co.uk.

Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director at Jones Homes Southern, said: “As a family-run business ourselves, we understand that pressures on people’s budgets have been more challenging recently and so we took the decision to make this offer to ease the homebuying process for our customers. These houses are very desirable for anyone climbing the property ladder, especially those who need more space to accommodate a growing family. The incentive available with these homes is a considerable sum of money and will make a significant difference to buyers.”

Buyers of the final two homes for sale at Jones Homes’ Folders Grove development in Burgess Hill can take advantage of a £50,000 incentive. Photo: Huw Evans/ Jones HomesBuyers of the final two homes for sale at Jones Homes’ Folders Grove development in Burgess Hill can take advantage of a £50,000 incentive. Photo: Huw Evans/ Jones Homes
Jones Homes said the money is deducted from the purchase price on legal completion of the sale. The incentive cannot be used in conjunction with other offers but the homebuilder said it is open to customers who use its Agency Assist scheme. A Jones Homes spokesperson said: “This arrangement helps customers sell their existing property when they are buying a new Jones Homes property and includes £3,000 towards estate agent fees.”

Both properties are priced at £995,000 and feature an open-plan kitchen/family/dining room, a living room and utility room on the ground floor.

