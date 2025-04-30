Buying a house near the beach comes with the highest premium in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buying a home within easy reach of the beach comes with the highest premium in West Sussex, according to new research.

While Cornwall and Devon boast the largest number of beaches across all English counties, says over-50s property specialists, Regency Living, residents of West Sussex and Hampshire pay the highest prices.

The analysis reveals that:

* There are an estimated 832 beaches in England* located across 23 of the nation’s 48 counties.

Bognor Regis beach by Eddie Mitchell

* Cornwall and Devon are home to the most beaches, accounting for 142 and 131 respectively. Dorset boasts 69 beaches, followed by Kent (56), Northumberland (43), the Isle of Wight (41), and Norfolk (40).

* When it comes to house prices, the biggest premium among England’s beach counties is found in West Sussex.

* West Sussex is home to 27 beaches and an average house price of £382,755. This is a premium of 31.2% compared to England’s overall average house price of £291,640*.

* To live within an easy distance of Hampshire’s 19 beaches, homebuyers are facing an average house price of £363,589, marking a premium of 24.7%.

* Essex (29 beaches) has a price premium of 23.2%, followed by Kent (21%), Dorset (15.4%), and East Sussex (10.9%).

Sales & Marketing Director at Regency Living, Tim Simmons commented: “England benefits from having beaches north to south and east to west, but when talking about house price premiums, it's the southern beach counties that command the biggest values while property in the likes of Durham, Tyne & Wear, and Lancashire remain well below the national average.

“So if you’re looking for warm weather to accompany your close proximity to beaches, you’re more than likely going to need to absorb a premium with your house purchase. And do bear in mind that premiums will be even steeper for properties that are particularly close to the beach, especially when looking at the most sought-after coastal spots in Cornwall, Dorset, and Devon.

“That’s why park homes are seeing a huge increase in demand in these prime beachside areas. They offer prime locations at highly affordable prices within friendly and secure communities that are ideally suited for downsizers and retirees.”