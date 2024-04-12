Character cottage in popular village setting near Crawley up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-bedroom 3 Chapel Row in North Street, Turners Hill is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Coles Estate Agents, is listed with a freehold guide price of £275,000 to £300,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This character cottage is arranged over three floors and occupies an elevated position in the heart of Turners Hill Village.

“It offers a wealth of original features and has part-brick, part-tile elevations beneath a tiled roof. The property has attractive landscaped rear gardens, a detached garage and driveway and a gas heating system via radiators.

“We consider it will make an excellent home for an owner-occupier in this popular village or could be let to provide a good income.”

Local shops, schools and amenities, including a local pub, are all within easy reach with both Crawley and East Grinstead town centres just a few miles away, each offering a comprehensive range of shopping and restaurant facilities.

There are excellent road links to Haywards Heath, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A22/A23.

The cottage’s landscaped rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature tree and flower borders, water feature, summer house with lighting and seating area.

The village is known for the Turners Hill Site of Special Scientific Interest, a disused quarry whose workings have left vertical sections in the sandstone.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/10/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May.