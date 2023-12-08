BREAKING

Character-filled family home in favoured area of Worthing with feature open fireplace

Beautifully presented and character filled, this detached family home in Worthing has just come on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £750,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT

Located in Offington Lane, the house has three good-size bedrooms – two with walk in wardrobes/dressing room, ample off-road parking and a west-facing back garden. The open fireplace in the lounge is a focal point and the kitchen/breakfast room is double aspect, plus there is a double-glazed conservatory.

The agents say viewing is recommended and point out the vendor is suited, so a quick sale could be possible. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

