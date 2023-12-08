Character-filled family home in favoured area of Worthing with feature open fireplace

Located in Offington Lane, the house has three good-size bedrooms – two with walk in wardrobes/dressing room, ample off-road parking and a west-facing back garden. The open fireplace in the lounge is a focal point and the kitchen/breakfast room is double aspect, plus there is a double-glazed conservatory.

The agents say viewing is recommended and point out the vendor is suited, so a quick sale could be possible. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.