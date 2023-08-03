Charming Arundel cottage with no chain – a gem not to be missed, say the agents

A charming period cottage in the heart of Arundel, with stunning views of the River Arun and Arundel Castle, has come on the market and the agents say viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out on this gem.

The two-bedroom cottage in River Road, Arundel, is on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents with no onward chain, priced at £425,000.

It is perfectly situated in a quiet spot, just a stone's throw from the River Arun and close to the town centre. The property boasts views of Arundel Castle from the private back garden.

Key features include original doors and a feature fireplace with wood burning stove in the cosy lounge, a ground-floor toilet and an open-plan kitchen / dining room. The garden is well maintained and extremely private.