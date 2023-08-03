Charming Arundel cottage with no chain – a gem not to be missed, say the agents

The two-bedroom cottage in River Road, Arundel, is on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents with no onward chain, priced at £425,000.
It is perfectly situated in a quiet spot, just a stone's throw from the River Arun and close to the town centre. The property boasts views of Arundel Castle from the private back garden.
Key features include original doors and a feature fireplace with wood burning stove in the cosy lounge, a ground-floor toilet and an open-plan kitchen / dining room. The garden is well maintained and extremely private.
There are two good-sized bedrooms, the main one overlooking the river, and the agents feel the property has heaps of potential, suggesting it would make a brilliant holiday let.