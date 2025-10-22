Charming detached cottage in one of the most sought-after villages in West Sussex

The property – Pump Cottage in Slindon – is nestled in the heart of the village which itself is in the South Downs National Park with much of the surrounding area owned by The National Trust.

Agents Savills say the property is brimming with character and warmth and offers a wonderful blend of traditional features and modern comforts, making it appealing to a wide range of buyers. It is on sale with a guide price of £895,000.

The ground floor includes an inviting entrance lobby, a practical cloakroom, and a choice of reception spaces including a dining room with stunning bi-fold doors, a cosy sitting room with a feature fireplace, and a peaceful study.

The heart of the home is the substantial kitchen/breakfast room, thoughtfully designed with a sizeable central island, ideal for relaxed dining and entertaining. Upstairs, there are three comfortable double bedrooms, one with a shower en suite, and a further bathroom. Outside to the rear is a pretty garden featuring a raised lawn and a patio area, perfect for al fresco dining.

The front garden is attractively landscaped and complemented by a brick and flint boundary wall. To the side, a private suntrap courtyard offers an additional spot to unwind – and a driveway to the front provides convenient off-road parking.

