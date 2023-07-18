Charming property visited by Paul McCartney on sale in the Surrey Hills
This charming period property lies in the heart of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and has links to a number of famed musicians.
Ford Farm is on the southern edge of Albury Heath in a rural setting close to Albury and Shere north of Horsham – an area ideal for horse riding, cycling and walking.
The house was once owned by a lady who devoted her life to music and is said to have been visited by Paul McCartney and Yehudi Menhuin.
The four-bedroom property, with a separate office, is on sale through agents House Partnership with a guide price of £2.85 million.
