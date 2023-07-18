NationalWorldTV
This charming property in the heart of the Surrey Hills Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty is on the market with a price guide of £2.85 million.
This charming property in the heart of the Surrey Hills Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty is on the market with a price guide of £2.85 million.

Charming property visited by Paul McCartney on sale in the Surrey Hills

This charming period property lies in the heart of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and has links to a number of famed musicians.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST

Ford Farm is on the southern edge of Albury Heath in a rural setting close to Albury and Shere north of Horsham – an area ideal for horse riding, cycling and walking.

The house was once owned by a lady who devoted her life to music and is said to have been visited by Paul McCartney and Yehudi Menhuin.

The four-bedroom property, with a separate office, is on sale through agents House Partnership with a guide price of £2.85 million.

See www.house.partnership.co.uk

There are two sitting rooms and a family room

1. Sitting rooms

There are two sitting rooms and a family room Photo: Contributed

There is plenty of room in which to relax

2. Family room

There is plenty of room in which to relax Photo: Contributed

The property includes a large wine cellar, utility room, shower room and cloakroom

3. Wine cellar

The property includes a large wine cellar, utility room, shower room and cloakroom Photo: Contributed

The spacious kitchen/breakfast/dining/family room

4. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen/breakfast/dining/family room Photo: Contributed

