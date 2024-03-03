With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult.
This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.
This determined the cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a property in the county.
Here are the latest house prices ranked across Sussex, showing the cheapest to most expensive towns to buy a property.
1. Cheapest and most sought-after Sussex areas to buy a property ranked
2. Hastings - £266,793
Hastings is the best district to buy a house in Sussex, with their average house price this year being at £266,793. This a 6.5% decrease compared to last December’s house price average of £285,287, which is the highest reduction on the list. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images
3. Eastbourne - £288,109
Eastbourne is next on the list, with having an average house price of £288,109. This is a 5.9% decrease from the £306,122 house price average throughout December 2022. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images
4. Crawley - £314,954
The third cheapest district to buy a house is Crawley, with an average price of £314,954. Compared to last year’s December figures, this is a decrease of 4% from the £327,978 average house price in 2022. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images