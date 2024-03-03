With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult.

This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.

Responding to this ongoing change, Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Price Report, which helped us rank districts in Sussex based on their average house price.

This determined the cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a property in the county.

Here are the latest house prices ranked across Sussex, showing the cheapest to most expensive towns to buy a property.

1 . Cheapest and most sought-after Sussex areas to buy a property ranked The most affordable local authorities in Sussex to own a property have been unveiled in a new study Photo: Andy Newton

2 . Hastings - £266,793 Hastings is the best district to buy a house in Sussex, with their average house price this year being at £266,793. This a 6.5% decrease compared to last December’s house price average of £285,287, which is the highest reduction on the list. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

3 . Eastbourne - £288,109 Eastbourne is next on the list, with having an average house price of £288,109. This is a 5.9% decrease from the £306,122 house price average throughout December 2022. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

4 . Crawley - £314,954 The third cheapest district to buy a house is Crawley, with an average price of £314,954. Compared to last year’s December figures, this is a decrease of 4% from the £327,978 average house price in 2022. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images