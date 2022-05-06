Check out gorgeous interiors in £2.5 million Sussex oast house

A little piece of history, it is located in the semi-rural Hamlet of Piltdown, and set in glorious surroundings of approximately eight acres of land with its own woodland, a kitchen garden, formal lawns and a natural pond full of wildlife.

The house itself was a former farmhouse with a separate oast house dating from the early 1800s, with later additions.

The two properties have been skilfully combined together and now provide a stunning character property with expansive living space.

This home is on the market for £2.5 million.

Pictures and details from Zoopla.

