Chichester experts create kitchen for British 'House of the Year'

Eavesdrop is a home created by Tom Dowdall Architects and is located in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The property boasts an open plan living area, a central courtyard and four bedrooms. All habitable rooms have direct access to the outside and the space is completely wheelchair friendly, planned with flexibility in mind throughout.

A bespoke kitchen, designed by Andy Barwell and experts at the Chichester showroom of German kitchen retailer, Kutchenhaus, features as a prominent aspect of the award-winning home.

A Kutchenhaus kitchen at Eavesdrop

The kitchen displays a beautiful blend of light and dark oak with Neolith Calacatta Gold worktops featuring a waterfall end. With a flush mounted hob, the room boasts a range of forward-thinking, modern appliances which complement its contemporary design.

As a part of nobilia, Europe’s leading kitchen manufacturer, Kutchenhaus creates affordable kitchens that are skilfully engineered and beautifully designed.

Andy Barwell, joint owner of Kutchenhaus Chichester, commented: “It’s brilliant to see the property win ‘House of the Year’ and to know we have played a part in making this happen.

“It’s hugely rewarding, and the entire home is beautiful. The team worked hard on this project to create a standout, modern space, which matched the vision for the overall house.”

Andy continued: “For the house to be recognised by the British Homes Awards, shows just how much care and attention to detail has gone into the design and build. Each aspect was meticulously planned by Tom Dowdall Architects, and we’re honoured to have been involved in creating an award-winning property.”