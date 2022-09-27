The pupils were taught about mood boards and how they are used during a home design consultation.

They were then given the opportunity to create their own boards with the support and guidance of Sue O’Neill, the home design stylist from John Lewis who was behind the workshops.

The experience gave the students the chance to experiment with electronic tools as well as physical carpet, wallpaper and material samples.

Sue said: "The students were extremely engaged in the project and had fantastic ideas.

“It was brilliant to see them getting creative with our products and designs, and they produced some fantastic quality mood boards.”

Following the fun and interactive workshops, students were then invited to enter a competition to create a mood board for a home space of their choice.

Lillie-May Upton (12) won with a physical moodboard for a Nordic themed bedroom space; as a prize, her design will be brought to life in John Lewis Chichester until October 7.

All other entries will be displayed in the John Lewis Cafe.

On hearing the news that she had won, Lillie-May said: “Thank you for running this competition because I have never created mood boards before and I really enjoyed making my design.

"It took me ages, and I can’t wait to see my design in the store.”

The workshops were a great time for the pupils to find out more about careers in retail and home design.

Organisers hope that, by working with a local business, students will understand how the skills they learn in school equip them for working life.

Rob Angell, Assistant Principal at Chichester Free School, said: “This was a fantastic project that really captured the imagination and creativity of all our Year 7 pupils.

"A huge thank you to the Home Design team at John Lewis Chichester that came in and made the world of interior design so exciting.