Chichester house with potential up for auction

Two-bedroom 14 Cleveland Road is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “The house is realistically priced because of the work needed on it, but there is great potential here as two terraced houses in the same road have each sold for more than £430,000 within the last nine months.

SALE: Two-bedroom 14 Cleveland Road, Chichester

“The house requires a programme of upgrading and refurbishment and is considered very worthy of the works required and may offer scope to extend, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“Once works have been carried out, it would offer an excellent family home, an addition to an investment producing portfolio or be ideal for resale into the local market.”

This house is situated close to the historic Chichester town centre, close to the South Downs National Park and within driving distance of the South Coast's beaches.

Cleveland Road offers excellent road access to the A27 and A285 and is close to Chichester train station for easy rail travel use.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/19/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.