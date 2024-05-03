Chichester house with potential up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-bedroom 14 Cleveland Road was among 150 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The house, near to the city centre, went under the gavel at £232,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 1 May.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Although the house requires a programme of upgrading and refurbishment we had very strong pre-sale interest which translated into a flurry of bids.

“Our bidders recognised the huge potential here as two terraced houses in the same road have each sold for more than £430,000 within the last nine months.

“We felt the house was very worthy of the works required and may offer scope to extend, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“Once works have been carried out, it would offer an excellent family home, an addition to an investment producing portfolio or be ideal for resale into the local market.”

