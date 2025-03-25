Chichester's fastest and slowest house sale postcodes revealed

This snapshot of Chichester's property market, reveals the fastest and slowest postcodes for house sales over the past year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the fastest areas to sell a property currently include Chichester (PO19), Southsea (PO4), and Rowland's Castle (PO9).

Property Solvers' speed of sale tool has determined that, on average, it takes 19.29 weeks to sell a property across Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest analysis, updated monthly, examined over 1,288 property sales in the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

Chichester's property market sees varied sale times, with some areas completing transactions in record time while others face lengthy waits.

The data tracks when a property is first listed on the UK's leading property portals to when it is officially marked as 'sold' at the HM Land Registry.

Among the fastest-selling areas, properties in Chichester (PO19), Southsea (PO4), and Rowland's Castle (PO9) sold in an average of 121.80 days (17.40 weeks), with a minimum sample of 10 sales per area.

In Chichester's fastest postcodes, the average number of days to sell a property is as follows: Chichester (PO19) saw properties sell in 115 days on average, with 45 properties completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea (PO4) recorded an average of 117 days for 78 properties, while Rowland's Castle (PO9) followed closely with 118 days across 51 properties.

Fareham (PO14) had an average sale time of 120 days from 66 properties, the same as Chichester (PO20), which saw 60 properties sold.

Hayling Island (PO11) properties took 123 days on average, based on 29 completed sales. Shanklin (PO37) recorded an average sale time of 124 days from 17 properties.

Chichester (PO18) properties sold in an average of 125 days with 20 transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth (PO1) followed with 128 days for 28 properties, matching Fareham (PO16), which also recorded an average of 128 days for 68 properties.

On the other hand, the slowest-selling postcodes include Gosport (PO12), Sandown (PO36), and Southsea (PO5). In these areas, properties are taking longer to sell, with an average of 145.40 days (20.77 weeks) in the bottom 10 postcodes.

Gosport (PO12) had the slowest average at 151 days across 55 properties. Sandown (PO36) followed with 148 days for 38 properties, while Southsea (PO5) recorded 147 days for 39 properties. Newport (PO30) and Cowes (PO31) both saw properties sell in an average of 146 days, with 40 and 27 properties respectively.

Freshwater (PO40) experienced a similar timeframe of 146 days but from a smaller sample of 15 sales. Fareham (PO15) had an average sale time of 144 days with 48 properties completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ventnor (PO38) properties sold in an average of 143 days from 16 transactions. East Cowes (PO32) followed with 142 days from 16 properties, while Portsmouth (PO2) saw properties sell in 141 days from 54 sales.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented: "While Chichester's sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths.

"A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless."

Ruban also added that many buyers had been eager to complete their transactions before April 1st, given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.

Find out more about the speed of sale tool here.