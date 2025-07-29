City and Country offer new homes at historic South Downs development

Award-winning heritage developer City & Country is now bringing new opportunities for homebuyers to enjoy the landscape through its King Edward VII Estate development in Midhurst, West Sussex. The King’s Collection, the newest phase of the scheme, features 56 one, two and three-bedroom new-build apartments and penthouses, each offering sweeping views across 165 acres of private woodland and the celebrated Gertrude Jekyll-designed gardens. These carefully restored grounds lead directly into the South Downs National Park, offering residents an exceptional living environment right on the edge of some of England’s most treasured countryside.

Blending quality external design with detail focused interiors, every property has a balcony or wrap-around terrace to ensure residents can enjoy the location in its entirety. Selected apartments also feature expansive sliding doors that open onto the generous outdoor space. The buildings are designed with ample glazing, including triple‑glazed windows throughout, to capitalise on the sunny, south‑facing hillside, which was originally chosen for its health benefits in the sanatorium era.

When not taking in these outstanding views, the development also features a state-of-the-art gym, steam room and swimming pool for residents to enjoy. There are several on-site EV charging points and a building manager is also present to provide comprehensive day-to-day support.

Michael Burt, Head of Sales at City & Country, said: “There’s something really special about living in the South Downs - it offers the perfect mix of countryside peace and everyday convenience. Midhurst is especially ideal for people moving out of London who want more space, fresh air and a slower pace of life, but don't want to feel completely cut off. These apartments are proving really popular because they’re right in the heart of nature, and still close to everything you need.”

The wider estate comprises a mix of Grade II and Grade II* listed buildings, which have been restored and converted into exceptional apartments, duplexes and houses.

Consisting of three separate brand-new buildings sensitively designed to complement their surroundings, the new-build King’s Collection is the newest phase of this Midhurst development with each building named after a royal link: Imperial House, Sovereign House and Monarch House, paying homage to the estate’s founder and namesake, King Edward VII.

The King’s Collection offers a unique blend of countryside charm, modern design and community-focused living.

The development’s strong emphasis on green spaces, including extensive walking trails and heritage gardens, appeal to those seeking a more sustainable, nature-connected lifestyle.

Just a short drive from Midhurst’s historic market town centre, the King’s Collection offers the perfect balance of rural tranquillity and everyday convenience, making it attractive to a wide range of homebuyers.

The King’s Collection is now available to purchase off-plan, with prices starting at £420,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and up to £1,250,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

City & Country is also offering a variety of incentives including Part Exchange and Assisted Move. For more information visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk/find-a-home/the-kings-collection

1 . Contributed The new-build King’s Collection is the newest phase of this Midhurst development. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The apartments in the King’s Collection each have views of the celebrated Gertrude Jekyll-designed gardens. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The grounds lead directly into the South Downs National Park. Photo: Submitted