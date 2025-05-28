Community spirit at Brighton housing development is buoyed by 100th resident

Sought after beachside housing development, Lyon Quarter, welcomes 100th resident into its community.

With more than 65% of properties now sold at shared ownership development, Lyon Quarter, residentsare forming a thriving community since it opened its doors to buyers last September.

Limited homes now remain at the popular Brighton housing development that launched its final release of homes in Spring of this year. The development features homes suitable for all with a variety of options and costs, including six wheelchair-adapted two-bedroom apartments, making it a hit amongst first-time buyers and young professionals.

Available to own through shared ownership, the development has been specifically tailored to the needs of first-time buyers, with its range of one, two and three bedroom apartments. Making the most of the development’s hybrid city-coastal location, the properties each benefit from a private balcony or terrace, all landscaped around three communal podium gardens.

Exterior shot of Lyon Quarter.

Lyon Quarter resident, Nikki, 61, said: “You really feel a sense of community here. Me and some of the other residents from the building have enjoyed a few evenings together; it’s a great opportunity to get to know each other. I can’t wait to do it again!”

Hannah Smart, sales manager at Lyon Quarter, said: “To see so many properties become home to such lovely families and individuals is really what Guinness Homes is all about. We’ve only got a limited number of one and two beds left to reserve, so we’re encouraging those who may be interested to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“At a time with so much financial uncertainty across the board, it’s really rewarding to see people successfully get onto the property ladder with us. Giving people their keys on their move in day is always exciting.”

The development offers shared ownership, an alternative pathway to home buying. The government-backed scheme allows people to purchase a share of their home, typically between 25% and 75% of the property’s market value; a mortgage is then paid on the purchased share, with rent and a service charge then paid to the developer alongside. With deposits available at as low as 5% of the share price, shared ownership is lowering the threshold to homeownership, making a once unrealistic dream a reality for many.

Nikki, 61, moved into a three-bedroom apartment at Lyon Quarter in 2024.

Located only 15-minutes away from Brighton Beach, the development boasts a variety of local bars, restaurants and amenities close by, perfect for those looking for more from their hometown. Situated less than one mile away from Hove train station, commuters can travel to London Victoria in around one hour.

To book a consultation or to enquire about the open day, get in contact with the team via email at [email protected] or at 01273 974 836.

Prices start from £81,250 for a one bedroom at a 25% share, £103,125 for a two bedroom at a 25% share and £ 138,125for a three bedroom at a 25% share.

For more information, visit Lyon Quarter online: www.lyonquarter.co.uk