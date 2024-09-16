Community spirit continues to grow at Folders Grove as all but two homes occupied

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have moved into all but two of the homes at an exclusive new housing development on the edge of Burgess Hill.

A close-knit community has formed at Folders Grove, where Jones Homes has built a collection of three, four and five-bedroom properties on land off Folders Lane.

The development comprises 53 houses built for private sale and 20 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Construction work was completed at the site last year and just one of the private homes has yet to be reserved.

A drone shot of the Folders Grove development on the edge of Burgess Hill.

As part of the planning agreement for Folders Grove, Jones Homes has provided funding of more than £1.2 million towards local services and infrastructure. This included £284,000 for primary schools, almost £306,000 for secondary schools, and £72,000 for sixth form education.

Sue and Allan Paine moved to Folders Grove from Hove so they could be closer to their grandchildren.

Sue said: “Folders Grove is only a short drive away from where we previously lived, but it offers us much more than before. We have a very spacious garden, which our grandchildren absolutely love being in, while we can sit and watch them play from our garden room.

“We thoroughly enjoy walking around the site as it is very scenic and surrounded by greenery and there are a few ponds that you see on the walk.”

Suzan and Allan Gold also relocated to the development from Hove, having lived in their previous home for 27 years.

Retired interior designer Suzan said: “The rooms are very bright. Compared to this, my old home felt so dreary and dark. The views from the house are stunning. There are fields, a vinery and we can also see lakes in the far distance. We take our dogs to explore parks to see all these views.”

Retired couple Jackie and Guy Gorringe swapped their four-storey townhouse in Haywards Heath for a four-bedroom detached property at Folders Grove with an open-plan layout which is ideal for entertaining guests.

As well as taking a stroll around the nearby Ridgeview Vineyard for incredible views of the South Downs, the couple also enjoy going slightly further afield.

Jackie said: “When we have more time, we walk the 20 minutes to the railway station and either catch a train to Brighton where we spend the day having a drink and a meal as we watch the world go by, or travel to London for an exciting day out in the big city.”

Sara Stanhope, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “There is definitely something unique about Folders Grove. The strong sense of community is noticeable every time you visit the development.

“Residents here love exploring the large areas of open space around the site, where I’m sure many conversations have been struck up between neighbours. The spacious open-plan layouts of the properties are also ideal for hosting friends and family for social get-togethers.

“The luxurious nature of the homes, the beautiful setting on the edge of the South Downs, the walkable distance to the town centre and the excellent rail links have made this an extremely sought-after location – particularly for downsizers who don’t want to compromise on space or quality.”

The four-bedroom detached Lindfield II GR show home is one of the final new properties available to buy at Folders Grove, priced at £1 million.