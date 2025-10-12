Concern and frustration over plans to build up to 1,450 homes between two West Sussex villages

A coalition is objecting to plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield.

The proposals are set to be decided by Mid Sussex District Council and officers have recommended them for approval.

The planning committee will discuss the plans on Thursday, October 16, following the application that was submitted by Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd and the Norris family for land east of Ansty Way.

This newspaper previously reported that plans for the ‘garden community’ include up to 90 residential care units, a primary school and land for a school for children with special needs. The plans are also for a health hub, allotments, land for retail, community and employment use, as well as sports facilities. Some 435 of the homes will be classed as affordable.

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield are to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council's planning committee on Thursday, October 16. Photo: Sacha Smith

But the Stop Cuckstye Coalition said: “These proposals, which seek to develop land east of Ansty into a so-called ‘Garden Community’ of up to 1,450 homes, a care facility, schools, and leisure amenities, have drawn widespread opposition from community leaders, experts and local residents.”

The coalition – which represents Ansty & Staplefield and Cuckfield Parish Councils, the Cuckfield Society, and the Stop Cuckstye Action Group – wants the applications rejected, arguing they would cause ‘permanent and irreversible harm to the High Weald National Landscape’.

The coalition said: “The proposals are fundamentally unsustainable, would create a car-dependent community, and fail to deliver the much-needed infrastructure required for such a major development.”

The coalition added that the site was previously rejected as unsuitable in the emerging local plan.

Andy Burton, Chair of Cuckfield Parish Council, said: “This speculative application, trying to take advantage of a current gap in Mid Sussex’s strategic planning, is entirely the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The coalition said the development would result in ‘significant loss of trees, best and most versatile farmland’, while harming local heritage assets and community identity.

The planning committee is also set to consider plans from the same applicant to change the use of farmland and woodland to the north of the development site to create the 247-acre Beechy Bottom Parkland Reserve.

To date, the council has received more than 490 letters objecting to the proposed development. People have expressed concerns over its ‘disproportionate’ size and the merging of two distinct villages. People can view the applications at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using references DM/23/2866 (housing) and DM/23/2867 (parkland).

Residents Julian and Sacha Smith, who live within the proposed development site, said they have written to the council, saying the plan would cause ‘traffic chaos’ and the loss of a ‘cherished landscape’. They said: “We would both like to object very strongly. The countryside south and east of Cuckfield is of exceptional beauty and should be protected from this kind of speculative development.”