Construction nears completion at Bellway development in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bellway is putting the finishing touches to its Indigo Park development in Chichester as the three-year construction project nears completion.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder has transformed the former Portfield Quarry and UMA House site off Shopwhyke Road into a collection of new houses and apartments.

A total of 66 properties at the 88-home development have now been occupied and work on the final homes is to be completed in March next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is delivering 77 properties for private sale and 11 affordable homes for rent and shared ownership, alongside public open space with a children’s play area. The homes range from one and two-bedroom apartments to three and four-bedroom houses.

Bellway’s Indigo Park development in Chichester, where the final homes are due to be completed next spring.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway has contributed £230,120 towards improvement work on the A27 and £51,000 towards Chichester Harbour Special Protection Area.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “As we approach the final stages of construction, it’s wonderful to see how a strong sense of community has developed here. Indigo Park has welcomed a diverse range of residents, from first-time buyers and downsizers to growing families, attracted by the varied mix of apartments and houses, attainable prices and attractive location on the outskirts of Chichester.

“We're proud to have delivered a development which has provided high-quality new homes and breathed new life into a previously vacant brownfield site. Alongside this, our financial contributions have supported vital infrastructure and environmental schemes which will benefit not only new residents but the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellway’s plans for the Indigo Park development were approved by Chichester District Council in November 2021 and construction work began on site in April the following year. The first residents moved into their homes in May 2023.

A selection of three and four-bedroom houses are currently available at Indigo Park,