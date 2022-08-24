Contemporary eco-home on the market in Horsham village for £3,500,000: LOOK INSIDE
A contemporary eco-friendly home with four bedrooms is on the market in Horsham for £3,500,000.
The eco-friendly home offers a light and versatile living space with floor-to-ceiling glazing that spans the majority of the south east aspect, overlooking the delightful gardens and grounds.
The kitchen/dining room enjoys a dual aspect outlook, with doors opening onto terraces and beautiful gardens. A glass fronted drawing room has glass doors leading to the terrace.
A central staircase crafted from bamboo leads to the first floor, where there is a large sitting room with Juliet balcony and a sliding, automated glass roof panel.
The principal bedroom offers a superb outlook over the gardens and has the advantage of a dressing area and en suite bathroom.There are three further bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room and a family bathroom.
The bedrooms benefit from a wrap-around balcony overlooking the gardens and grounds. The property is approached via an automated, gated entrance which opens to a large parking and turning area.
Outbuildings include a lockable garden store, with outside W.C. and washbasin and a climate controlled wine room.The gardens are beautifully landscaped with the emphasis on natural living space.
The fresh water pool, reeds and aquatic plants are a focal point of the garden along with the covered seating area.
There is a seamless flow throughout the well-stocked garden, to the recently planted arboretum, designed by Roger Platts.
Horsham Road, Rowhook, Horsham, West Sussex RH12.
Sold by Strutt and Parker. Photos and details from Zoopla.