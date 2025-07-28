Converted South Downs schoolhouse goes on the market: take a look inside

The period property – at Houghton Bridge in Amberley – has a stunning contemporary interior and landscaped gardens with panoramic views.

Occupying the central section of the former school building, The Old School House has been stylishly renovated by the current owners to create a striking home. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £1,175,000.

The approach to the property is framed by well-planted flower beds leading to an enclosed porch – complete with original oak door and charming children's school coat hooks, a nod to the building's heritage.

Inside, the large main living room features a contemporary wood-burning stove. Wooden floors with underfloor heating flow through the main reception room into the adjoining snug and dining area. A large skylight and French doors flood the dining space with natural light and provide access to a rear terrace which is ideal for entertaining.

The kitchen features high-end appliances and a five-burner induction hob, complemented by a utility room and a ground-floor cloakroom. On the first floor are three beautifully designed bedrooms, each with elevated views. The second bedroom features fitted shelving and French doors opening onto a flat roof above the kitchen. The principal bedroom on the top floor has built-in storage and far reaching views across the Downs, along with a contemporary bathroom. Outside, a private terrace has a spiral staircase leading up to a terraced garden with chalk hillside beyond, and a children's play space.

Across the lane lies the main garden: a large, lawned space bordered by mature trees with a bespoke raised cedar-deck dining area, and a covered gazebo. A well-planned kitchen garden includes a timber greenhouse and storage shed. There is private parking for around four vehicles adjacent to the house.

