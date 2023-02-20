Homeowners wanting to boost their home value before putting it on the market are being encouraged to focus on additions outside the home.

Could a summer house increase the value of your property?

Summerhouses have been reported to boost home prices, and experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are sharing their advice about incorporating a garden room into outdoor space.

Rising mortgage rates are slowing the housing market, with property prices falling month on month. This has led to many homeowners seeking new ways to increase their home's value and make their property more attractive to prospective viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the most of current outbuildings or adding a new one to your property might just make the difference when it comes to house valuations.

A spokesperson from Garden Buildings Direct said: “Many homeowners looking to put their property on the market want to make sure their home is as profitable and attractive as possible before selling. There are several ways to do this, including both internal and external renovations, but we believe one of the simplest and most effective ways to boost property value is through adding a summerhouse garden building.

“They have a huge number of uses and can even double as a home office. If furnished and fitted out properly in a way which complements the rest of the home, it may just be the thing which catches the eye of a potential buyer.”

How does a summerhouse add value? Summerhouses can make a vast difference when it comes to a home’s facilities. A functional, spacious garden room can not only improve the appearance of a garden but also make it a much more versatileand usable space. With more people working from home than ever, having a purpose-built space away from the main home can have great appeal for prospective buyers. Those with older or disued outbuildings should make sure they are returned to top condition before they begin showing the house, as an unsightly building with structural issues would be a hindrance for house value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to add a summerhouse It is important to ensure you have enough space for the outbuilding to be worth the investment - you don't want to overcrowd a small garden and make the outdoor space less attractive with an oversized summerhouse. You should also be aware of how you position your garden building as it won't be as attractive if placed in permanent shade or is difficult to access. What uses can a summer house provide? For your outbuilding to provide as much value as possible, it should have a unique purpose separate from any rooms inside the home. If there is already a usable office space in your home then give your garden building a separate use, like for lounging in the sun, an entertainment space, or purpose-built secure storage.