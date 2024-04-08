-Daffodil Gardens blossoms as eight exclusive new homes launch in Fontwell Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each of these exceptional four and five-bedroom homes promises an impressive blend of modern comfort and rural charm.

Set amid the picturesque countryside of West Sussex, Daffodil Gardens is designed to cater to discerning homeowners seeking sophistication. With spacious, well-designed interiors, Elivia Homes has meticulously crafted each home to suit modern lifestyles.

Karen Wiltshire Colban of Henry Adams New Homes, said: “A delightful tree-lined drive with landscaped gardens guides you home to Daffodil Gardens where Elivia Homes has done an amazing job with the design and specification.

“With just eight homes here, it’s important for interested buyers to act quickly. The first homes are well underway and will be ready to move into in Autumn 2024 but we’re already receiving serious enquiries about individual homes.”

Located just six miles from Chichester and four miles from Arundel, residents of Daffodil Gardens will enjoy easy access to a wide range of amenities, including schools for all ages, cultural attractions, and recreational facilities. South coast beaches are less than six miles to the south, while the proximity to nearby Fontwell racecourse adds an element of excitement with its annual programme of equestrian and entertainment events.

Karen continued: “With their commitment to excellence, Elivia Homes is aiming to provide residents with an unparalleled living experience tucked away here in the natural beauty of West Sussex.”

Homes at Daffodil Gardens each feature generously sized gardens and double garages along with individual architectural details and substantial accommodation including ensuites to both the principal and second bedrooms. Open plan kitchen/dining offers plenty of space for the family to spend time together or to retreat to the elegant living room while a study allows a distinct space for working from home or homework duties.

Finished to Elivia’s signature specification, homes prioritise sustainability and energy efficiency: an air-sourced heat pump operates heating and hot water while underfloor heating warms the ground floor accommodation and an electric car charging point comes as standard. Kitchens come equipped with a suite of state-of-the-art appliances, while stylish bathrooms are fitted with Roca sanitaryware & vanity units, and Porcelanosa tiling.

Guide prices at Daffodil Gardens range from £750,000 to £950,000 for the freehold interest. Interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest early to secure their place in this exclusive community.