The property is set in approximately 1.2 acres of land, and boasts a wealth of traditional features and character throughout. Believed to be over 500 years old, and over 4250 square feet in size.

Originally the local Inn, the property has a wealth of versatile accommodation, and many hidden treasures, which include being located next to the picturesque Worth Church, and running parallel to the popular Worth Way. Internally, the property benefits from a spacious entrance hall, leading onto three reception rooms to the front of the property. There is also a bright and spacious kitchen/breakfast room to the room, with a convenient utility room to the side. In addition to this, there is a downstairs shower room and study. To the side of the property, there is additional accommodation, which can be used as a self contained annex, complete with a separate reception room and kitchenette.

On the first floor, there are five spacious bedrooms, one with a white ensuite shower room. There are also two further family bathrooms. On the second, there is an additional sixth bedroom and store room. This historic property also offers a downstairs cellar.

The roof is covered with Horsham slabs. According to the Victoria County history, ‘one door in the west front is ancient and the room inside has exposed chamfered ceiling joints. The building is said to have been an inn and this was the tap room’

Set in this generous plot, there are views to the rear, with a spacious patio area to enjoy these views and the rear garden. To the front and size, is the properties double garage and parking area.

