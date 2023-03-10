Desirable property: £1,950,000 West Sussex home in secluded location with sea views

This impressive detached home just a stone’s throw from the beach is on the market for £1,950,000.

The newly built property, in Climping Street, Climping, is in a secluded location, overlooking the beach and sea.

It has two reception rooms and three double bedrooms – all with en suites and one with its own dressing room. The main sitting room is located on the first floor and has a balcony offering incredible beach and sea views. There is extensive woodstripped flooring, all with underfloor heating from a sustainable air source heat pump.

Outside, the home sits in grounds of two-thirds of an acre with parking, a car port, machinery shed and a heated swimming pool with current machine.

But that’s not all: the property also boasts two well-equipped Airbnb units/annexes – one one-bed and one two-bed.

Details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information on this property, and many more, can be found.

1 . Home in Climping Street, Climping This £1,950,000 detached house is close to the beach and has four bedrooms, two receptions, a steam room and swimming pool and two Airbnb units. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

