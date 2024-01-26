BREAKING

Detached Edwardian house with character features comes on the market in Worthing, in sought-after Thomas A'Becket school catchment area

A five-bedroom detached Edwardian property with character features has come on the market in Worthing, in the sought-after Thomas A'Becket school catchment area.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT

Offers are invited between £600,000 and £625,000 for the family home in Highdown Avenue, Tarring. Estate Agent Michael Jones says it is very spacious, with many features, and viewing is recommended.

The house has three reception rooms, a south-facing conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, ground-floor wet room, good-size lean to, four double bedrooms, a small box room and modern fitted shower room.

The south-facing garden is a good size, with numerous fruit trees, a lawn, paving and a large timber shed. A driveway at the front gives off-street car parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Highdown Avenue, Worthing

1. Highdown Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

Highdown Avenue, Worthing

2. Highdown Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

Highdown Avenue, Worthing

3. Highdown Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

Highdown Avenue, Worthing

4. Highdown Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

