Detached Edwardian house with character features comes on the market in Worthing, in sought-after Thomas A'Becket school catchment area
Offers are invited between £600,000 and £625,000 for the family home in Highdown Avenue, Tarring. Estate Agent Michael Jones says it is very spacious, with many features, and viewing is recommended.
The house has three reception rooms, a south-facing conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, ground-floor wet room, good-size lean to, four double bedrooms, a small box room and modern fitted shower room.
The south-facing garden is a good size, with numerous fruit trees, a lawn, paving and a large timber shed. A driveway at the front gives off-street car parking.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.