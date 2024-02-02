Detached house with feature garden in highly-sought-after Worthing road comes on the market with guide price of £725,000

The house in Broomfield Avenue has three double bedrooms. an extended open-plan kitchen / dining room, conservatory, ground-floor cloakroom, bathroom and separate first-floor cloakroom.
The south-facing garden is a real feature, due to its size, seclusion and aspect. The first area has wood decking to the width of the home with ample space for garden tables, chairs and entertaining. The majority of the garden is laid to lawn with mature flower borders. There is a garden cabin / office and to the rear is an additional area of lawn with summer house and a raised bed.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.