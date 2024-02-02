BREAKING

Detached house with feature garden in highly-sought-after Worthing road comes on the market with guide price of £725,000

A detached family house in a highly-sought-after Worthing road, within the popular Thomas A'Becket school catchment area, has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT

The house in Broomfield Avenue has three double bedrooms. an extended open-plan kitchen / dining room, conservatory, ground-floor cloakroom, bathroom and separate first-floor cloakroom.

The south-facing garden is a real feature, due to its size, seclusion and aspect. The first area has wood decking to the width of the home with ample space for garden tables, chairs and entertaining. The majority of the garden is laid to lawn with mature flower borders. There is a garden cabin / office and to the rear is an additional area of lawn with summer house and a raised bed.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000

1. Broomfield Avenue, Worthing

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000

2. Broomfield Avenue, Worthing

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000

3. Broomfield Avenue, Worthing

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000

4. Broomfield Avenue, Worthing

This three-bedroom detached house with feature garden has come on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla