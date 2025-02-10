Development named by Hambrook School unveils new show home to Chichester buyers

Independent housebuilder Dandara has recently launched 30 new homes at its development in the village of Hambrook, West Sussex. The Springs, named by the local pupils at Chidham Parochial Primary School, features a selection of two three- and four-bedroom homes.

Only 15 minutes from Chichester, The Springs is located in the West Sussex countryside, but benefits from easy access to the coastline and Harbour. Ideal for a mix of young families, downsizers and buyers looking for a slower pace of life, aspiring homeowners can now visit the newly opened show home at The Springs.

Joanne Davies-Jones at Abode said: “When designing The Springs show home, our aim was to create modern touches that blend with the properties rural backdrop. Utilising existing assets from previous show homes, the navy blue furniture, mixed with whites and neutrals, accented with hints of black and wood, gives the home a sophisticated palette to match its contemporary open spaces.

“The children’s bedroom is a standout feature, with bright wallpaper and animal themed imagery. We had a lot of fun decorating the room with a seasonal theme, really putting a stamp on the development’s name across the rooms. It’s a great chance for families visiting to envision themselves in the homes at Hambrook.”

The Springs

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “Our new show home presents an exciting opportunity for buyers to really get a feel for what life could look like at the development. The Springs offers a home for everyone, and with the interior details tailored to its location and name, prospective buyers can envision bringing their own personality to one of our homes.”

Homes at The Springs have been designed to adapt to the needs of the modern buyer, with the properties featuring bright open plan living areas, private generously sized gardens, and state of the art kitchens including high quality appliances.

Hambrook can cater to all its residents needs, thanks to its selection of pubs, convenience stores, nurseries and schools, as well as a plethora of neighbouring villages to explore. A perfect blend of lifestyles, buyers are nestled in the quaint village, while still surrounded by nature in the South Downs, beaches and coastlines, and city life in Chichester city centre.

For days out, excellent transport links via the A27 and A29 take buyers to both Chichester in 17 mins and Portsmouth in 22 mins. Nutbourne station is a five-minute walk from the development, while Chichester train station runs regular direct services to Southampton and London, perfect for commuters.

The Springs offers a collection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes in Hambrook. Prices start at £161,000 for a one bedroom home, with Dandara’s First Home Scheme.

For more information on The Springs or to view the available properties, please visit www.dandara.com/the-springs/ or call 01243 684 577.