The house is full of character and countless features including carved stone fireplaces one inscribed “This being made in the year of our Lord 1585”, chamfered beams, wall and ceiling timbers, flagstone floors and stone mullion windows throughout. All principal rooms are well proportioned and provide a wonderful feeling of space. There are also about 3 acres of private gardens and grounds and courtyard. The property has an amazing entrance door understood to be about 1000 years old and from a monastery in France.

The Sale of Dutton Hall and The Homestall is the exciting first phase of the revival of Dutton Homestall into 21st Century country living. Once completed there will be the two houses with their own private gardens and grounds together with grand country house apartments and some new build town houses. All will benefit from access and use of about 25 Acres of communal grounds including a 6 hole golf course, 2 tennis courts and a swimming pool.

There has been a dwelling on site since the 14th century when John of Gaunt son of Edward III is understood to have used it as his hunting lodge. By 1830, there was a simple farmhouse on the site with no garden.

In 1907 Lord Dewar bought and restored The Homestall, added a substantial service wing, re-modelled the gardens and bought in two farms to the north to create a grand estate. After his death in 1930 it was inherited by his nephew who used it as his country base while living at Claridges during the week. He married in 1932 and soon after his wife declared the house was not big enough for the lavish entertaining that she had in mind. He bought Dutton Hall, a large Tudor manor house in Cheshire dating from the 1580’s, had it dismantled and then rebuilt alongside The Homestall. The grander and much larger house became known as Dutton Homestall. During the Second World War Dewar offered the house as an auxiliary hospital to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital and it became a convalescent home for officers in the Guinea Pig Club.

Dutton Hall, Homestall Road, Ashurst Wood, for sale at £3,000,000

Jackson-Stops Lindfield

