East Grinstead properties set for auction

A retail unit and workshop with a garage and two flats in East Grinstead are set to come under the hammer next month.

Link-detached 30 Cantelupe Road is among 174 lots listed across southern England in Clive Emson Auctioneers’ milestone 250th auction.

The freehold property has a guide price of £425,000 to £450,000 and vacant possession.

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said: “This property is of brick construction beneath a tiled roof and is arranged as a mixed residential commercial building with attached garage and central courtyard.

Lot 156 - 30 Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 3BJ.

“There is a retail unit with offices, workshop and a self-contained one-bedroom flat on the ground floor and on the first floor a self-contained two-bedroom flat.

“There is also an inner courtyard and an attached brick-built garage with an up-and-over door, accessed via a private driveway with parking for two cars.

“The property provides a great opportunity to develop the existing building or possible demolition and new build, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

It is in a central and convenient location within a mix of residential and commercial properties, close to the heart of the High Street, with its comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities.

The front retail unit, which previously traded as a jeweller’s workshop, includes a number of rooms, offices, stores and workshops.

One the ground floor the self-contained flat has one double bedroom while the first floor flat has two bedrooms.

A two-bedroom freehold cottage needing complete refurbishment, and an adjoining clock tower, in a village setting near Crowborough in East Sussex is also being auctioned.

Lot 52 - land, Ghyll Road, Crowborough, East Sussex, TN6 1RY.

Offered jointly with BTF Partnership, Clock Tower Cottage in Wadhurst Road, Mark Cross, has a freehold guide price of £150,000-plus and vacant possession.

Chris Milne, Auction Appraiser, said: “This cottage and adjoining clock tower are located in a rural location within easy reach of Wadhurst and Rotherfield as well as Royal Tunbridge Wells with its various retailers, schools and railway station.

“The property is in need of complete refurbishment and repair throughout, however, once enhanced would be ideal for owner-occupation or investment.”

The auctioneers have not been able to inspect part of the property, an energy performance certificate will not be provided due to safety concerns and no internal viewings are permitted.

Also in Crowborough, a freehold parcel of land extending to approximately 0.23 acres and located in a predominantly residential area is guided at £25,000-plus.

Land at Ghyll Road can be located using the What3Words app ref: ///fault.simple.rejoins.

The seller has advised that upon a successful sale a 10 working-day completion will take place.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers, was founded in 1989 by Clive Emson MBE and holds eight auctions annually, with offices in Sussex, Kent, Essex, Hampshire and the West Country.

Bidding for the current auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 10 June and ends on Wednesday 12 June.