East Sussex offers buyer great value: but properties selling quickly, Investec research reveals
Investec Bank plc (Investec), a leading international financial services provider, reveals the latest findings from its annual Property Index*, which shows significant variations in property prices across the Home Counties, with a £200,000 gap between the most expensive county, Surrey (£1.55m), and the least expensive, East Sussex (£1.35m).
On average, property prices in the Home Counties fell by 9% in 2024, equating to a saving of £150,065 compared to their initial listing price. Kent reported the largest average discount at 9.7%, with East Sussex falling by nearly 9.5%.
Average price reduction by percentage and value of £1m+ homes:
%£Greater London-9.92200,100 Berkshire-9.45160,060Oxfordshire-9.26157,236Kent-9.72156,344West Sussex-9.38155,259Buckinghamshire-8.92149,545Essex-9.49149,154Surrey-8.73148,198East Sussex-9.49141,458Hertfordshire-8.32133,333
Buyers seeking to leave London to gain more space could potentially double the size by moving to the Home Counties, with the greatest value to be found in nearby Essex, Kent and West Sussex.
Average Price per Square Foot of £1m+ Homes:
Greater London£1,299 Surrey£593Hertfordshire£579East Sussex£574Oxfordshire£574Berkshire£551Buckinghamshire£548Kent£521West Sussex£521Essex£501
East Sussex offered buyers the opportunity to take advantage of substantial discounts last year leading to properties selling relatively quickly, in an average of 89 days. Only Surrey and Hertfordshire sold more quickly (86 days).
Average Time Taken to Sell a Property Over £1m:
Kent121Buckinghamshire108Berkshire106Essex99West Sussex95Oxfordshire94East Sussex89Hertfordshire86Surrey86
Carlos Mendes, Private Banker at Investec, commented:
“A move to the Home Counties gives buyers the opportunity to maximise the size of their property, often gaining over double the square footage of London properties for the same money. It’s clear that buyers were able to secure some great deals last year, with average reductions of over £150,000 compared to their initial listing price. But those considering a move need to act quickly with properties often selling quickly, with those in Surrey and Hertfordshire selling in a little over 12 weeks despite there being a large number of properties available in these counties.”
The analysis, conducted from 1 December 2023 to 1 December 2024, focused on prime residential properties listed for over £1 million across the UK’s Home Counties, including Essex, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Kent, West Sussex, and East Sussex.
