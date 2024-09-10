Eastbourne in 'prime position' for seaside property boom

Eastbourne has been earmarked as a hotspot for buyers looking to purchase a coastal home, for almost half as much as towns along the South Coast.

According to Zoopla, the average buyer could purchase a semi-detached home in Willingdon for £339,620, or Hailsham for £294,337. Meanwhile, the average semi-detached home in Brighton set buyers back a staggering £518,569 over the last 12 months.

Eastbourne has been ranked among the best places to buy a house in 2024 according to The Times, noting a growing number of families escaping high house prices in Brighton and looking to enjoy the South Downs on the doorstep.

Research from Halifax has also indicated the popularity of seaside living, with the cost of coastal homes across the UK increasing by 56% between 2012 and 2022.

Sellers in Salcombe made the greatest gains, with average prices increasing by 123% in a decade, while homes in Margate cost 109% more on average than in 2012.

With destinations along the South Coast rising in popularity, Eastbourne might just be the best place to snap up a bargain and enjoy the great British summer in the second sunniest town in the country.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “The opportunity to live by the sea is hugely desirable for buyers. Areas along the South Coast like Eastbourne offer real hidden gems for first time buyers and downsizers alike, offering the laid-back lifestyle of seaside living while providing direct train lines to London Victoria in just under an hour and a half.

“With the temperamental weather we have had this summer, buyers living close to the sea have reaped the benefits of sunny days without having to travel to tourist packed destinations.”

Adam Upton, Director at Eastbourne Property Shop, said: “We have seen an influx of buyers to Eastbourne and the surrounding areas, moving from Cities and towns such as London and Brighton to take advantage of the quiet beaches and seaside lifestyle.

“Over the last few years, the area has been shaking off its ‘God’s Waiting Room’ label, with independent shops and coffee shops popping up along the so called ‘Little Chelsea’ area, attracting a younger demographic. With areas such as Brighton and Margate seeing a sharp rise in demand, Eastbourne is in a prime position to take advantage of those looking to put down roots by the sea.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a range of homes available at Meadowburne Place and Ersham Park in Willingdon and Hailsham.

The recently launched Barratt Homes’ Hawthorn Grove development in Westham has a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes available with prices starting from £324,995. David Wilson Homes’ Brookwood Meadows has three- and four-bedroom homes available with prices starting from £424,995.

For more information call 03339207811 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk. For David Wilson Homes, call 0333 3558 499 or visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/.